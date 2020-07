Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020 16:24 Hits: 2

ESA and Kerbal Space Program enthusiasts now have ‘Shared Horizons’, a free update today to the space simulator to that allows gamers to build Ariane 5 rockets and tackle real ESA missions.

Read more https://www.esa.int/About_Us/Partnerships/Kerbal_s_Shared_Horizons_launched_with_real_ESA_missions