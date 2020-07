Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 21:45 Hits: 4

Kathy Lueders, NASA’s associate administrator for Human Exploration and Operations, has named Joel Montalbano as manager of the International Space Station Program. The appointment was effective June 29 following the June 26 retirement of Kirk Shireman, who held the position since 2015.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-names-joel-montalbano-international-space-station-program-manager