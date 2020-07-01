Sulphur dioxide concentrations drop over India during COVID-19

Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 01 July 2020

Concentrations of sulphur dioxide in polluted areas in India have decreased by around 40% between April 2019 and April 2020. Using data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite, from the European Union Copernicus programme, scientists have produced new maps which show the drop in concentrations across the country in times of COVID-19.

