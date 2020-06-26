Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 09:13 Hits: 6

FRIDAY, JUNE 26 ■ The Moon, almost first quarter, shines in the dim hind feet of Leo this evening (for North America). About 8° above the Moon you'll find brighter, 2nd-magnitude Denebola, Leo's tail tip. Denebola forms an almost perfectly equilateral triangle with brighter Spica off to its left and Arcturus, brighter still, above them. […]

The post This Week's Sky at a Glance, June 26 – July 4 appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-june-26-july-4-2/