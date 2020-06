Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins will discuss her upcoming second mission to the International Space Station, along with cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, during a news conference at 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday, July 1, from NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

