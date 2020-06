Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 20:04 Hits: 3

On behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), NASA has awarded a delivery order under the Rapid Spacecraft Acquisition III (Rapid III) contract to Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. of Boulder, Colorado, for the Space Weather Follow On-Lagrange 1 (SWFO-L1) spacecraft.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-awards-noaa-s-space-weather-follow-on-lagrange-1-spacecraft