Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 20:53 Hits: 4

Astronomers have caught a black hole colliding with a mysterious companion that might be either one of the most massive neutron stars or the smallest black hole ever detected.

The post Gravitational Wave Detectors Find Mystery “Mass Gap” Object appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/black-holes/gravitational-wave-detectors-find-mystery-mass-gap-object/