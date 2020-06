Articles

Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Christopher Kipkemei captured his daughter, Imanda, viewing the annular solar eclipse of June 21, 2020, as it developed over Syokimau, Kenya (just south of the equator). Thanks, Christopher.

And … check out Imanda’s eclipse glasses. We love them! You can get yours here.

