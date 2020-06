Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 12:39 Hits: 3

The destination of ESA’s Hera mission for planetary defence – a tiny asteroid moonlet – has finally received its official name. After years of informal nicknames and temporary designations, the smaller of the Didymos asteroid pair has been formally christened ‘Dimorphos’ by the International Astronomical Union.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Safety_Security/Hera/Name_given_to_asteroid_target_of_ESA_s_planetary_defence_mission