Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 10:00 Hits: 3

The United Nations’ International Asteroid Day on 30 June highlights ESA’s expanding efforts to secure our future by understanding and addressing risks posed by near-Earth objects that could impact our planet.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Safety_Security/ESA_highlights_protection_for_our_planet_ahead_of_Asteroid_Day