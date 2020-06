Articles

Take part in ESA's online Global Space Economic Workshop on 3, 9, 16 and 23 July to discover opportunities for industry to work with ESA to fight the COVID-19 crisis. Join the discussion on ESA web TV or ESA Space Economy.

