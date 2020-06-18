Call for Media: ESA, NASA and JAXA to unveil COVID-19 Earth Observation Dashboard

Articles

Press Release N° 10–2020

ESA, NASA and JAXA invite the general public and media representatives to participate in an online media conference on Thursday, 25 June, at 09:00 EDT (15:00 CEST) where they will present a new dashboard that uses Earth observation data to show the impacts of COVID-19. This new platform will combine data, technical knowledge and expertise of the three space agencies to strengthen our global understanding of the environmental and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

