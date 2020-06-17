The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Watch Vega's rideshare launch live

Category: Space Hits: 5

Updated: New launch date due to unfavourable weather at altitude above Europe's Spaceport. 

Tune in to ESA Web TV on Sunday 21 June from 02:36 BST / 03:36 CEST to watch the return to flight of Vega on its debut rideshare mission dedicated to light satellites.

Vega will lift off from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana carrying 53 satellites on its new dispenser called the Small Spacecraft Mission Service, or SSMS.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Transportation/Vega/Watch_Vega_s_rideshare_launch_live

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version