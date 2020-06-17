Watch Vega's rideshare launch live

Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020

Updated: New launch date due to unfavourable weather at altitude above Europe's Spaceport.

Tune in to ESA Web TV on Sunday 21 June from 02:36 BST / 03:36 CEST to watch the return to flight of Vega on its debut rideshare mission dedicated to light satellites.

Vega will lift off from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana carrying 53 satellites on its new dispenser called the Small Spacecraft Mission Service, or SSMS.

