Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 23:00 Hits: 2

Kathy Lueders, NASA’s associate administrator for Human Exploration and Operations, has named Joel Montalbano as acting manager of the International Space Station Program. The appointment is effective Friday, June 26, the date Kirk Shireman, who has been in the position since 2015, is retiring from the agency to take a position in private industry.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-names-acting-international-space-station-program-manager