Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020

Students from across the nation will have an opportunity this week to ask questions of NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live at 1:10 p.m. EDT Friday, June 19, on NASA Television and the agency’s website.

