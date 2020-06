Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 16:12 Hits: 1

The drive for smaller pixels comes from wanting more resolution. But in astrophotography, bigger pixels capture more light.

The post Astrophotography: Picking Your Pixels appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-blogs/imaging-foundations-richard-wright/astrophotography-pick-your-pixels/