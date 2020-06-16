The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Delays in International Deliveries of Sky Telescope

We are distressed to hear numerous reports from international readers about delays in receiving their issues of Sky & Telescope magazine. Some readers haven’t received their most recent issues at all. Here’s what’s happening and what we can (and can’t) do about it. International Mail Service During the Pandemic The root of the problem is […]

Sky & Telescope

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/uncategorized/delays-in-international-deliveries-of-sky-telescope/

