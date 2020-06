Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020

There is always a sunrise and sunset happening somewhere on our planet. Soon ESA’s newest CubeSat – flying aboard Europe’s Vega launcher this Friday – will be keeping watch. The miniature PICASSO mission will use the filtering of sunlight by Earth’s atmosphere to check the health of our protective ozone layer.

