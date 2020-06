Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 07:35 Hits: 4

The first artificial intelligence to be carried onboard a European Earth observation mission will be launched this week from Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. The pioneering artificial intelligence technology named ɸ-sat-1, pronounced PhiSat-1, will be the first experiment to improve the efficiency of sending vast quantities of data back to Earth.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Ph-sat/FSSCat_F-sat-1_ready_for_launch