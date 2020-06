Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 19:06 Hits: 2

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will host a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EDT Friday, June 19, to introduce Kathy Lueders, the newly selected associate administrator of the agency’s Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-administrator-new-head-of-human-spaceflight-host-media-teleconference