How to reinvent business models after COVID-19

Video: 00:56:23

Replay of a discussion between European experts on how to reinvent your business model in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Recorded on 15 June 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has induced and accelerated innovation and change within many space-enabled businesses as well as the space industry as a whole.

In our fifth and final webinar on how we can use space to improve life on Earth during and after the coronavirus pandemic, experts from big businesses, start-up companies, academics and entrepreneurs discuss how to build tomorrow’s world.

Guests:

- Nick Appleyard, Head of Space Solutions at ESA

- Oltion Carkaxhija, Head of Transformation at Air France KLM

- Jeremy Ghez, Associate Professor of Economics and International Affairs at the HEC international business school in Paris

- Barbara Imhof, Managing Director at Liquifer, an architecture and planning company in Vienna

- Marc Menasé, Founder and Chief Executive of Founders Future in Paris, which aims to help turn ideas into businesses

- Jan Wörner, ESA Director General

The discussion was moderated by Donatella Ponziani, Downstream Gateway Officer at ESA.

