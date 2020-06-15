Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 09:20 Hits: 2

The Spanish high-resolution land imaging mission, known as SEOSAT-Ingenio, is currently at the premises of Airbus in Madrid, Spain and is ready to be packed and shipped to Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana – following the mission’s latest successful tests and final technical review. This is another significant milestone in preparing the Earth observation satellite’s ride into orbit on a Vega rocket.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/SEOSAT-Ingenio_ready_for_shipment_to_Kourou