Category: Space Published on Monday, 15 June 2020 09:34 Hits: 1

Due to launch aboard Friday's Vega rocket, ESA’s Simba CubeSat is a tiny mission with a big ambition: to measure one of the fundamental drivers of climate change in a new way. The 30-cm long nanosatellite will turn from Earth to space to the Sun and back again, to calculate our planet’s overall energy budget.

