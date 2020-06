Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 15 June 2020

ESA’s ExoMarsTrace Gas Orbiter has detected glowing green oxygen in Mars’ atmosphere – the first time that this emission has been seen around a planet other than Earth.

