Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 14 June 2020 14:11 Hits: 4

Japanese space startup Interstellar Technologies Inc. failed to reach space with its latest sounding rocket launch, the flight of Momo-F5, from Taiki Town, Hokkaido this weekend.

Read more https://www.space.com/interstellar-technologies-momo-f5-rocket-launch-failure.html