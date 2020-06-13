The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The fire and the fireball

Category: Space Hits: 6

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman captured this image on June 9, 2020. The bright streak is a fireball, or particularly bright meteor: a bit of space debris entering Earth’s atmosphere and vaporizing as it falls. The “clouds” are smoke from the Bighorn fire, which is still raging.

Eliot Herman wrote:

The fire and the fireball! Bright Earth-grazing fireball in Tucson, Arizona during Bighorn forest fire.

The ‘clouds’ to the north are really smoke form the Bighorn fire that was lit by lightning on June 5 and is still underway. The gap in the middle is the click of the camera which is under 0.5 seconds; a calculation of line flight makes this at least a 6-second transit across the field of view. This is a stack of 2 images. 2:11 a.m. A bright moon lights the smoke.

Thank you, Eliot!

See more about this meteor via the American Meteor Society

Check out Eliot Herman’s Bighorn fire images.

Read about the Bighorn fire on Inciweb.

The lightning-lit Bighorn fire in the Tucson, Arizona foothills on Jun 7, 2020. Eliot Herman, who captured this image, wrote on June 7: “The view from my front door after Friday’s lightning storm caused a fire in the National Forrest to the north. Photo at about 4 a.m. The full moon illuminates the landscape. No danger or evacuation (yet).” Since then, evacuations have been ordered. Eliot has more photos of the fire; see them here.

Botton line: A bright meteor – also known as a fireball – captured in Tucson, Arizona on June 5. The “clouds” are smoke from the Bighorn fire.

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/tslwBd4_v44/photo-fireball-bighorn-fire-tuscon-june-2020

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version