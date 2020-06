Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 14:08 Hits: 6

Two crescents — the Moon and Venus — meet in the sky in the wee hours of June 19th.

The post Watch the Moon Pair Up with Venus on June 19th appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/watch-moon-pair-venus-june-19th/