Category: Space Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 09:53 Hits: 4

The ESAIL microsatellite for tracking ships worldwide – developed under an ESA Partnership Project – has completed its accommodation on Vega’s new dispenser for small satellites and is ready for launch.

