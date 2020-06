Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 14:12 Hits: 2

After months of careful work, NASA's Insight mission has its mole burrowed in the Martian soil.

The post Mars "Mole" Is in the Ground (Again) appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/mars-insights-mole-digging/