Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 09:17 Hits: 4

ESA and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs have selected a team from Mahidol University, Thailand to carry out research using ESA’s hypergravity-generating Large Diameter Centrifuge. The team will see how watermeal – the smallest flowering plant on Earth, even smaller than the more familiar duckweed – responds to changing gravity levels to assess its usefulness for space-based life support systems.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/Thailand_team_wins_UN_access_to_ESA_s_hypergravity_centrifuge