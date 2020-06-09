Discussion on remote working following lockdown

Articles

Video: 01:30:04

Replay of conversation with European experts on how space can help with working remotely and efficiently, recorded on 9 June 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation process. To contain the spread of the virus, governments across Europe decided to keep workers at home.

Those who can work from home have engaged in what can be seen as a large experiment for the remote work system. Digital media platforms have enabled these workers to participate in online meetings and discussions, and to collaborate using shared resources.

Guests reflected on new working approaches, working efficiently, balancing work with family and social life, lessons learned so far from the COVID-19 lockdown and how space can support smart working solutions.

Guests included:

- Oystein Fjeldstad, Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at the BI Norwegian Business School

- Andrea Oliva, Head of Human Resources (Marketing and Commercial) at Ferrari

- Luca Parmitano, ESA Astronaut

- Paola Pisano, Minister of Technological Innovation and Digitalisation in the Italian Government

- Luisa de Vita, Associate Professor in Economic Sociology at “Sapienza” University of Rome

- Jan Wörner, ESA Director General

The discussion was moderated by Donatella Ponziani, Downstream Gateway Officer at ESA.

