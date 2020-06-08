Crew Starts Week on Communications Gear and Orbital Plumbing

Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 08 June 2020

Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy is pictured setting up a space bubbles experiment seeking ways to provide oxygen for a spacecraft or deliver drugs through a skin patch.

The five-member Expedition 63 crew aboard the International Space Station started the workweek servicing a variety of communications gear. The quintet also worked on spacewalk gear, orbital plumbing and microgravity research.

NASA Commander Chris Cassidy started Monday working in the Japanese Kibo laboratory module. The veteran astronaut disconnected and removed an HDTV camera from Kibo’s airlock that filmed activities outside of the orbiting lab.

During the afternoon, he and fellow NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken worked in the station’s bathroom checking drain valves and recycle tanks. Located in the Tranquility module, the Waste and Hygiene Compartment also recycles urine into drinking water.

Hurley and Behnken started the morning unpacking more cargo from inside Japan’s H-II Transfer Vehicle-9 (HTV-9). After the space plumbing work, the pair set up the U.S. Quest airlock and began organizing hardware to get ready for upcoming spacewalks.

In the Russian segment of the space station, cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner inspected headsets and cables and updated communications inventory. The duo split up in the afternoon taking pictures of the Earth and studying the station’s magnetic environment.

