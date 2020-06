Articles

In celebration of 2020’s World Oceans Day, NOAA released this video with a bunch of cool facts about our planet’s oceans. Did you know, for example, that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is the largest living structure on Earth and can be seen from the moon?

Bottom line: Two-minute video with facts about Earth’s oceans.

Via NOAA

