Longing for the sea? Check out these photos

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Cindy Chai wrote from the North Pacific Ocean: “Smell the sea and feel the sky! During the COVID 19 period, many people can’t get out of their home due to lock down, so I think I’m lucky because I still get to see the ocean everyday due to my job on sea.” Thank you, Cindy.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kim Cronan of Wabasso Beach, Florida, sent in this photo and wrote, “Taken while enjoying a typically gorgeous December day in South Florida and the Atlantic Ocean’s amazing shades of blue.” Thanks, Kim!
Paulo P. Pereira of Torres Vedras, Lisbon, Portugal, captured this image.
Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean from the Georgia coast, by Greg Hogan.
West Bay, Dorset, at sunset. Image via Roger Morgan.
“Into the Bay of Bengal” by Karthik Easvur.
Tommy Richardsen Photography in Nordreisa, in northern Norway, captured this image of ice melting in the Norwegian Sea in May 2018. He wrote: “Magic of May. Close to 7 hours of good weather conditions for photography, rain, fog, mist, sunlight and crazy clouds, all one can ask for. :)” D810, 15mm.
Leo Carrillo State Beach, Malibu, California. Photo via Kristal Alaimo-Moritz Klear.
Twilight at Waimanalo Beach, Oahu, Hawaii, on June 4, 2017, via Chantel Dunlap.
Summer showers near Galveston, Texas, by Brett Stone.
San Francisco Bay by Matt Snow.
From Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, by Vladimir Zlvkovic.
York Beach, Maine, by Kevin Pratt.
From the Great Ocean Road in Australia by Malck Coolen Photography.
“Seawater inlet of Indian Ocean where two seas of different texture meet!” by Sima Sweet.
Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Cape Breton Island, Canada, by Tynski Photographic.
Glenn Miles Photography took this photo from the north coast of Northern Ireland. Thank you, Glenn.
Maine coast at sunrise by John Gravell.
Sunset in Truro, Massachusetts, looking toward Provincetown, by John Gravell.
“Loggerhead sea turtle tracks at sunrise on Florida’s beautiful east coast.” Photo via Rachel Smith. Thanks Rachel!
