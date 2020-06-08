Longing for the sea? Check out these photos

Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 08 June 2020 11:21 Hits: 2

World Oceans Day – a global day of ocean celebration – takes place every year on June 8. The World Ocean Project first organized the day as a time to celebrate the oceans and take steps to protect ocean health. This year’s theme is Innovation for a Sustainable Ocean.

Find out more about World Oceans Day 2020

Enjoying EarthSky? Sign up for our free daily newsletter today!

Bottom line: Ocean photos from EarthSky friends across the globe in celebration of World Oceans Day 2020.

Help EarthSky keep going! Please donate what you can to our annual crowd-funding campaign.

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/UPqD-HH1BT0/your-best-ocean-photos