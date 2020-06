Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 02:48 Hits: 5

Galaxies swim in hot gas that extends much farther out than their stars — and plays an important role in the galaxy's evolution.

The post Galaxies Are Even Bigger Than You Think appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/galaxies-are-even-bigger-than-you-think/