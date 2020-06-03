Bike routing app uses space for cyclists

Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 05:46 Hits: 5

A navigation app that guides people on safer, more enjoyable bike journeys will be launched later this summer as social-distancing measures encourage more cyclists to take to the road.

Developed by London-based company Beeline, it uses space data and crowdsourced information to generate route suggestions, and can be connected to a device fixed onto the bike’s handlebars that provides easy-to-understand prompts.

