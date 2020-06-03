The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bike routing app uses space for cyclists

A navigation app that guides people on safer, more enjoyable bike journeys will be launched later this summer as social-distancing measures encourage more cyclists to take to the road.

Developed by London-based company Beeline, it uses space data and crowdsourced information to generate route suggestions, and can be connected to a device fixed onto the bike’s handlebars that provides easy-to-understand prompts.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Telecommunications_Integrated_Applications/Bike_routing_app_uses_space_for_cyclists

