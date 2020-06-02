Queen’s Brian May works to probe origin of asteroids

Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020

Queen guitarist and astrophysicist Brian May has teamed up with asteroid researchers to investigate striking similarities and a puzzling difference between separate bodies explored by space probes. The research team ran a supercomputer-based ‘fight club’ involving simulated large asteroid collisions to probe the objects’ likely origins. Their work is reported in Nature Communications.

