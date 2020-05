Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 29 May 2020

SpaceX is now targeting Saturday (May 30) at 3:22 p.m. EDT (1922 GMT) for the liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket that will carry veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station.

