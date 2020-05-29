The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Call for Media: Rapid action in response to coronavirus with Earth observation

Press Release N° 9–2020

ESA and the European Commission invite media representatives to follow an online event on 5 June at 11:00 CEST where they will present the ‘Rapid Action Coronavirus Earth observation’ dashboard, also known as RACE. The RACE platform provides access to key environmental, economic and social indicators to measure the impact of the coronavirus lockdown and monitor post-lockdown recovery.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Newsroom/Press_Releases/Call_for_Media_Rapid_action_in_response_to_coronavirus_with_Earth_observation

