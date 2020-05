Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 09:24 Hits: 4

Bright Capella is still up in the northwest in twilight, but it sets in the northwest fairly soon after dark. That leaves Vega and Arcturus as the brightest two stars in the evening sky. Both are magnitude 0. Vega shines in the east-northeast. Arcturus is very high toward the south.

The post This Week's Sky at a Glance, May 29 – June 6 appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/observing/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-may-29-june-6-2/