Data-relay satellite ready for service

The second node in the most sophisticated laser communication network ever designed is ready to go into service.

Dubbed the “SpaceDataHighway”, the European Data Relay System (EDRS) helps Earth-observing satellites to transmit large quantities of potentially life-saving data to Europe in near-real time.

Its second satellite, EDRS-C, has now completed its in-orbit commissioning review and is ready to start service.

http://www.esa.int/Applications/Telecommunications_Integrated_Applications/Data-relay_satellite_ready_for_service

