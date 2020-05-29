Data-relay satellite ready for service

Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 08:05 Hits: 4

The second node in the most sophisticated laser communication network ever designed is ready to go into service.

Dubbed the “SpaceDataHighway”, the European Data Relay System (EDRS) helps Earth-observing satellites to transmit large quantities of potentially life-saving data to Europe in near-real time.

Its second satellite, EDRS-C, has now completed its in-orbit commissioning review and is ready to start service.

