Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 09:15 Hits: 3

Image: This false-colour image captured by Copernicus Sentinel-2 shows the extent of an ice jam on the Athabasca River in Canada - leading to the flooding of Fort McMurray.

Read more http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Images/2020/05/Ice_jam_flooding_in_Fort_McMurray