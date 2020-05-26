The young moon, Venus, Mercury and a celebration

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Yusha Alfa in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, captured these fireworks on May 24, 2020 against the backdrop of the young moon, with 2 bright planets – Mercury and Venus – visible as well. Eid al-Fitr is the Islamic holiday that marks the end of the Ramadan fast. Yusha wrote: “Hi EarthSky, last evening I captured brilliant conjunction young moon (2% illuminated), Mercury and Venus. It was an amazing view. Bonus fireworks passed the crescent that people celebrate Eid Mubarak.” Thank you, Yusha!
View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | João Pedro Bessa caught the young moon, Mercury, Venus, and a star in the twilight sky above Praia de Barra, Aveiro, Portugal. João wrote: “Taken at the Praia da Barra’s beach, not far away of the seaport entrance, tonight there was a Venus (bottom), Mercury (middle) and the moon with Elnath/Beta Tauri (the one in the same line of Venus and altitude of the moon) also being invited.”
View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Marcella Giulia Pace caught the very young moon from near Modica, Sicily, on May 23, 2020. Marcella wrote: “These photos of the thin crescent moon were taken without the use of computerized chasers or automatic finders. I took a very young moon with extreme difficulties. I didn’t see the moon with the unaided eye, not even on the camera screen. I knew however that, at that moment, he was passing in front of my goal. I realized that I had shot it by opening the raw file on the PC and increasing the contrast. The scythe at sunset, however, I saw it with the eye.” Marcella also put together a video of the scene. Thank you, Marcella!
Bottom line: Photos of the May 2020 young moon near the bright planets Venus and Mercury.
