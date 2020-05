Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 10:20

As part of ESA’s continuing commitment to realise cutting-edge satellite missions to advance the scientific understanding of our planet and to show how new technologies can be used in space, a new Call for Earth Explorer mission ideas has been released today.

http://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Calling_for_ideas_for_next_Earth_Explorer