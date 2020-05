Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 09:00 Hits: 5

It’s official: when astronauts land on the Moon in 2024 they will get there with help from the European Service Module. The European Space Agency signed a contract with Airbus to build the third European Service Module for NASA’s Orion spacecraft that will ferry the next astronauts to land on the Moon.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Orion/Third_European_Service_Module_for_mission_to_land_astronauts_on_the_Moon