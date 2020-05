Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 15:00 Hits: 5

Globular cluster season is here. Time to get out your charts, binoculars, and telescopes and enjoy these wondrous objects.

The post Globular Clusters Await: Hello, Messier 3! appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/hello-messier-3/