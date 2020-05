Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 22 May 2020

Venus is a super-thin crescent as it plunges down to the sunset horizon this week. Bring out the telescope and/or binoculars. Mercury, also in the western evening twilight, is a tiny "half Moon" with a much less intense surface brightness.

