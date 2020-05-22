The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Meet the Experts: Isolation in Antarctica

Category: Space Hits: 3

Video: 00:05:43

Cold, dark, remote, Antarctica is as close to space as you can get on Earth. Humans conduct research in Antarctic bases on a wide range of topics, from climate studies and astronomy to glaciology and human physiology and psychology. Dr. Stijn Thoolen, the ESA-sponsored research doctor based at the French/Italian Concordia research station in Antarctica, discusses life in isolation in what is often referred to as White Mars.

Find more Meet the Experts episodes on Expedition: Home website

Read more http://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2020/05/Meet_the_Experts_Isolation_in_Antarctica

