The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Snow mass estimates now more reliable

Category: Space Hits: 3

Snow mass estimates now more reliable

Estimating the amount of seasonal snow is important for understanding the water cycle and Earth’s climate system, but establishing a clear and coherent picture of change has proven difficult. New research from ESA’s Climate Change Initiative has helped to produce the first reliable estimate of snow mass change and has helped to identify different continental trends.

Read more http://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Space_for_our_climate/Snow_mass_estimates_now_more_reliable

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version