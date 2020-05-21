Crescent Venus, moon, sun

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona wrote: “This is a comparison of crescent images as a montage. Imagery acquired in May 2020 for Venus (in Tucson AZ) upper left, September 2019 for the moon (in Tucson AZ) in the middle, and during the total solar eclipse in July 2019 (in Chile) on the bottom right. Venus was imaged using a 180 mm Skywatcher Mak telescope and the moon a with a Questar Mak telescope. The sun was imaged with 500 mm Nikon lens. Venus is not to scale.” Thank you, Eliot! See more photos of Venus in a crescent phase in May, 2020
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015